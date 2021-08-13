When is Messi's PSG debut? Dates for Argentine star's first game with his new club

Goal has what you need to know about when the Argentine will make his bow in Paris, including how to watch on UK and US television

Lionel Messi is now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Seeing him in non-Blaugrana colours might take a little while to get used to, after the Argentina star joined the Ligue 1 side following a breakdown in contract negotiations with Barcelona.

Attention has now turned to when Messi will make his debut with PSG, and Goal has all the information you need.

When will Messi make his debut for PSG?

Messi will most likely don the PSG kit for the first time on August 29 against Reims, or at home at the Parc des Princes on September 12 against Clermont Foot.

While the Ligue 1 season has already begun, and Messi has already been pictured in PSG training, the Argentine might not make his official Ligue 1 debut for the club for several weeks.

The midfielder has spent a number of weeks off on holiday after lifting the Copa America with Argentina, and since he only signed for the French side on August 10, an appearance at PSG's August 14 game against Strasbourg might be too soon.

The fixture against Brest on August 20 might also be deemed too early, as Messi still needs to return to full match fitness.

“I don't know when my debut will be," Messi said at the time of his signing.

"I have just returned from vacation, I have been rested for a month. Honestly I don't know when I'll be back. I met the coach and the staff yesterday. I will probably have to do some preparation, start training and when I'm ready I'll start playing.

"I will see depending on the preparation, the training, my feelings, but when the staff find me ready, I will start with a lot of desire."

AS however suggest Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically so that he will make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the home stadium.

What has Pochettino said?

The PSG coach said: "Today was Leo's second training session, a month after the Copa final. The idea is to see how he feels so he can make his debut.

"Everyone has seen it, the last few days Leo has had an amazing reception. He is a special boy and we are a staff that listens to the players and we are going to talk to him to find out what he needs and when he will be ready.

"I have always enjoyed him. Everyone knows the rivalry between Espanyol and Barca, but I have always enjoyed him. He is happy. We can feel it. He's mature. We have a common background with the Newell's Old Boys."

How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and stream live online

