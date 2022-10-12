Messi meets Jon Snow! PSG star & wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose with Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington

Lionel Messi bumped into Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash against Benfica on Tuesday.

  • Messi missed fixture against Benfica
  • Was present in the stands with wife Antonela
  • Exchanged greetings with actor Kit Harington

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine forward missed the Champions League encounter against Benfica in Paris due to an injury, but was present at the Parc des Princes to watch the game alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Harington was also spotted in the stands and when the two came across each other they did not miss the opportunity to take a quick picture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was injured in PSG's third group game of the Champions League last week against Benfica and was left out of the matchday squad. PSG have described the injury as "small calf discomfort", so it is unlikely the Argentine wizard will miss too much action.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG will hope that Messi will be available to take to the field against Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 16.

