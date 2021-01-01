Messi could be lured to Inter by former Argentina team-mate Zanetti, says Veron

With his Barcelona contract expiring in the summer, the Argentine's future is still up in the air

Javier Zanetti could turn on the charm to try and lure his former team-mate Lionel Messi to , according to Juan Sebastian Veron.

Messi is in the final year of his contract at , and it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Camp Nou or seek a sensational move elsewhere.

Former Barca president Joan Laporta revealed that Inter had tried to sign Messi in the past, while ex-Inter chief Massimo Moratti has suggested the current owners had the capability to put a deal together.

More recently, Laporta has said he believes Messi is happier at Barcelona now than he was at the start of the season, and wants to stay at the club.

Former Inter and Argentina man Veron doesn’t expect to see Messi follow Cristiano Ronaldo to , but he says Inter vice-president Zanetti would be key if an audacious offer is made.

"I don't think he can go to . If he will, it is because of Javier Zanetti, who knows him and will try to talk to him, making him feel important again and to explaining the future projects of the club," Veron told Stats Perform News.

Zanetti played with Messi at international level for six years, at one point serving as Argentina captain. He has been vice-president of Inter since 2014.

"At the end of the day it is purely Messi's decision. But if Inter want to make an attempt, they have to use seduction and get to his heart to draw him near,” Veron added.

"I don't know how many more years Messi wants to play at this level, but if you want to sign him, Inter have to make Messi their flagship and make clear they want to be at the top level."

With or without Messi, Inter will no doubt be hoping to lift a long-awaited Serie A title in the coming seasons.

Without a Scudetto title since Jose Mourinho’s title-winning team in 2010, Inter have returned to challenge at the top of Serie A under Antonio Conte. They are currently second, three points behind city rivals after finishing a point behind winners last season.