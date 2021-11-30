Messi falls ill with stomach bug after winning Ballon d’Or and is a doubt for PSG’s clash with Nice

Lionel Messi claimed the seventh Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career on Monday, but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is now struggling with a stomach bug and may be forced to sit out midweek Ligue 1 duty with his club.

The iconic Argentine appeared to be in good health when extending his record-setting achievements at the top of the world game, with a star-studded ceremony in the French capital seeing him take first prize once again.

He is, however, feeling under the weather after landing another Golden Ball and could sit out a clash with Nice on Wednesday as a result.

What has been said?

In a fitness update released on the club’s official website, PSG have said: “Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes did not participate in the training session today due to symptoms of gastroenteritis.

“A further check will be made tomorrow morning.”

Who else is missing for PSG?

While Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that Messi recovers in time to take to the field at Parc des Princes, he will be without a number of other senior stars.

It has been revealed that Brazil international Neymar will be missing for up to eight weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage during his last outing for PSG.

Julian Draxler is also sidelined at present, with the German forward still a couple of weeks away from making a return to action, while Ander Herrera will return to training ahead of a meeting with Lens on Saturday.

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum should also come back into contention by then, while Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is ready to fill in for Messi if required after resuming full training on Tuesday.

The bigger picture

Messi will be disappointed if forced to sit out a home date with Nice as he is still searching for a spark in French football.

He has been recognised as the best player on the planet, but that success owed plenty to his Copa del Rey triumph at Barcelona last season and a Copa America win with Argentina over the summer.

The 34-year-old has registered just one Ligue 1 goal so far in 2021-22, and four efforts in all competitions, with untimely spells out of action through injury and illness stunting his progress.

