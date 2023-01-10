Messi contract extension talks at PSG underway as Galtier insists World Cup winner 'seems to be happy in Paris' amid links to MLS

Paris Saint-Germain have entered into contract extension talks with Lionel Messi, Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

Argentine superstar heading towards free agency

Has seen a move to America speculated on

Ligue 1 giants confident all-time great will stay put

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar, who captained his country to global glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will see his current deal at Parc des Princes expire in the summer. PSG are understandably keen to avoid losing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as a free agent and have had fresh terms on the table that are ready to be signed for some time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussions with Messi regarding his future plans have now been stepped up, with PSG boss Galtier saying when quizzed on the subject: “There are discussions, the management of the club have exchanged with Leo on the subject of an extension – I don’t know at what stage it is at. Leo seems to me happy to be in Paris.”

Galtier went on to admit that any decision on Messi must be made “in relation to the club’s project”, with PSG remaining fiercely ambitious when it comes to the ongoing pursuit of domestic and continental titles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The expectation is that Messi – who joined PSG in a stunning free transfer after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021 – will agree to spend at least one more season in France before exploring other options.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? There have been suggestions that Messi could be lured to the United States at some stage, with Inter Miami boss Phil Neville admitting that he would love to welcome the all-time great to MLS, but there appears to be little desire on the South American’s part to make such a move any time soon as there remains plenty for him to achieve in Europe.