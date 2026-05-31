Messi and Maradona… What did Crespo tell Koora about this historic comparison?

Hernán Crespo, a former Argentina international, discussed the comparison between the two Tango legends: current captain Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona.

Crespo, a former Argentina striker who played 64 times for his country and scored 35 goals, appeared in three World Cups.

He appeared at three World Cups—1998, 2002 and 2006—making eight outings and netting four times.

When asked to choose between Messi and Maradona, Crespo replied, "We are lucky to be the only country that has enjoyed the two greatest players in history."

In an interview with Koora to be published later, he elaborated, "Diego was pure passion and my childhood hero. Leo, meanwhile, embodies technical perfection and unparalleled consistency."

The former striker continued, "I don't feel the need to compare them. As an Argentine, I just feel grateful to have witnessed both of them."

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup crown, while Messi guided the Albiceleste back to the podium in 2022 and is now aiming to repeat that success when he leads the side at the 2026 tournament next June.

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