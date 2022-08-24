'You wouldn't see Messi acting that way!' - Ronaldo has been a 'distraction for everyone' at Man Utd & must leave, insists Ince

Manchester United legend Paul Ince has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that the forward "has to leave" before the transfer window closes.

CR7 slammed for behaviour

'Important' call by Ten Hag to drop him

Can this situation go on much longer?

WHAT HAPPENED? Ince believes that Ronaldo's recent actions have distracted the rest of the United squad. He also claimed that his previous United team-mates would not have accepted such behaviour.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ronaldo has to leave Man United. If he was in the United dressing room when I was playing with the likes of Roy Keane and Steve Bruce, we wouldn't be putting up with him and he wouldn't be getting away with anything," Ince told BoyleSports Premier League.

"Leaving Ronaldo out of the starting 11 (against Liverpool) was so important, because it shows people that there can be life without Ronaldo. He's been a distraction for everyone at Man United. You wouldn't see Lionel Messi acting the way he has at times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo asked to leave Old Trafford at the beginning of the summer and was left out of the side that beat Liverpool on Monday night. He recently revealed that he would give his side of the story in an interview soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Next on the agenda for United is a trip to St Mary's to take on Southampton. Ronaldo seems unlikely to start after his side got the job done without him against Liverpool.