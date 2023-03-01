Revealed: The personal message Cristiano Ronaldo sent Sadio Mane after his transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him on his move to the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane ended his six-year stay at Liverpool to move to Bayern last summer in a deal worth €41 million (£35m/$43m). The Senegal international says he met former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after sealing his transfer to Germany, and was told by the Portugal international that he had made a great career move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you,'" he told SportBild. "That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane began life in Bayern strongly, scoring six times and contributing three assists before suffering a serious a leg injury in November that forced him to undergo surgery and miss World Cup 2022. The Senegal international made his long-awaited comeback from injury as a substitute in Bayern's 3-0 win over Union Berlin last time out.

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern are the first team from Europe's big-five leagues to score 100 competitive goals this season.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is back in action with Al-Nassr on Friday against Al-Batin, while Mane will be hoping to be involved again when Bayern face Stuttgart on Saturday.