Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January window as transfer door opened to Real Madrid & Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe is preparing to push for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, GOAL is able to confirm.

World Cup winner wants out of French capital

Feels promises have been broken

Anfield or Santiago Bernabeu possible landing spots

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The World Cup-winning forward only committed to a new long-term contract back in May, with that agreement intended to keep him at Parc des Princes through to 2025, but he is already looking to sever ties with the Ligue 1 champions after seeing working relationships break down on and off the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had been due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022, but brought intense speculation regarding his future to a close when committing to fresh terms – with French president Emmanuel Macron among those who talked him into staying put.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 23-year-old is now understood to feel that promises made to him have been broken, with deals for the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva said to have been in the pipeline, while heads having been butted with team-mates such as Brazilian superstar Neymar and public displays of frustration at coach Christophe Galtier have been posted on social media.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG are reportedly reluctant to do business with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, who have been long-standing suitors of Mbappe and remain a club he dreams of playing for, meaning that leading sides from the Premier League – such as Merseyside giants Liverpool – could join the clamour for one of the most sought-after of signatures. Although any sale remains unlikely at this stage regardless of the player's wishes.