Mbappe aims Instagram dig at Galtier for starting him up front alone in PSG's disappointing draw with Reims

Kylian Mbappe seemed to aim a dig at PSG coach Christophe Galtier via his Instagram account after the club were held to a goalless draw by Reims.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French star appeared unhappy about being deployed as a lone striker and uploaded a cryptic Instagram story where he used the hashtag 'Pivot gang'. The French media have suggested this is a dig at Galtier, as Mbappe has previously hinted that he prefers to play off another forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Galtier said, "Kylian was a bit orphaned by Leo and Ney. I suspected it. I thought that as the match progressed, the association was going to be made. Ney' didn't start the game because he's been playing a lot lately.

"As soon as he entered, we saw good relations. It made for a more interesting second half as we were outnumbered. Unfortunately, he lacked a bit of accuracy on his face-to-face. Kylian suffered a decisive save from the goalkeeper. That's also played out, even if we can't be content with it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lionel Messi was ruled out of the game due to a calf problem while Neymar was left on the bench until the 57th minute. In their absence, Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler were included in the starting lineup and they operated just behind Mbappe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This is not the first time that Mbappe has hinted at his disapproval of Galtier's tactics. During the international break he highlighted that compared to PSG, he is more comfortable playing for France alongside a No.9 like Olivier Giroud who allows Mbappe to operate freely.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe will be next in action for PSG in their Champions League group stage tie against Benfica on Tuesday.