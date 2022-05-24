Mazraoui bids farewell to Ajax after joining Bayern Munich

Noussair Mazraoui has waved goodbye to Ajax in a statement published on social media following his move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

With his contract at the Dutch top-flight side set to end next month, the Morocco international signed a four-year deal with the 32-time German elite division outfit.

During his four-year stay at Ajax – where he made 137 senior appearances with ten goals to his credit - the 24-year-old won four Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cup titles and one Johan Cruyff Shield.

On a personal note, he was named Eredivisie Talent of the Year in 2018 as well as Ajax Talent of the Year in 2019.

Mazraoui posted on Instagram: “Let me start by saying that this club, the fans and all the people working for this club will always be a big part of me.

“I have enjoyed every moment, from a young age until the player I became.

“The last 17 years were special. I want to thank everyone who believed in me. Until we meet again.”

Following his move to the Allianz Arena, the Moroccan becomes the third African in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad after Senegal’s Bouna Sarr and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

He said about his move to the Germans: "Straight from the first discussions with FC Bayern, I had a good feeling and I'm excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“FC Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th year in a row and will be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next season. I've chosen this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Prior to the move, manager Nagelsmann had waxed lyrical about the prospect of having the right back in his team.

"With Mazraoui, we are on the home stretch," the tactician stated when asked where the deal stood. "There are still final details that need to be clarified.

"If it works out, then we have a very good player that we're very happy about. I didn't feel like we had to do a lot of convincing.

"The first conversation was that he was extremely on fire, in terms of form, and that he only wanted to play for Bayern.

"The thing was bagged relatively quickly. Those are the kind of players and conversations we need, players who have that hunger and push other players."