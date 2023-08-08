Mauricio Pochettino does not want Neymar reunion at Chelsea after PSG transfer bombshell

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly does not want a reunion with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar at Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? French outlet L'Equipe has reported that the Brazilian superstar is looking for an exit from the Parc des Princes. Since then a number of European giants including Chelsea have been linked with Neymar. However, according to Evening Standard, new Blues manager Pochettino has no interest in reuniting the 31-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino has earlier worked with Neymar during his stint in charge at PSG, but it is believed that the Argentine manager is not sure if the forward is the right profile for the style he wants to play at Chelsea and hence does not want the club to pursue his services.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are undergoing a complete squad makeover under the guidance of Pochettino and have shifted their focus onto potential superstars like Moises Caicedo rather than established global names. Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley remain aligned with Pochettino's vision and also view Neymar as a non-starter for Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar might continue at PSG for the time being as his father, who also happens to be his agent, has insisted that his son's future lies in Paris and slammed the reports of handing in a transfer request. The winger could return to action in PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday if he indeed decides to continue at the club.