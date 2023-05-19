Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea start date revealed as Argentine closes in on return to the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea start date has been revealed as the Argentine manager is close to a return to the Premier League.

Pochettino set to take up Chelsea job

In advanced talks with the Premier League outfit

Will manage a charity match before then

WHAT HAPPENED? After an exhaustive selection procedure, the Blues have finally zeroed in on Pochettino to be their next permanent manager after Graham Potter was shown the door following a dismal run in the Premier League. According to a report in The Sun, the former Tottenham manager will officially take charge at Chelsea on July 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tactician is set to fly to London this week from Barcelona where he is expected to sign a three-year deal with the club, reported The Times. His backroom staff will comprise of assistant manager and head of conditioning Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, who is a sports scientist.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, Pochettino will return to the dugout much earlier and that too at Old Trafford as he will manage the World XI in a Soccer Aid UNICEF charity match against England on June 11.

"It is a real pleasure to be part of a match that represents a big cultural moment in this country's annual calendar - and rightly so, because it raises so much money for Unicef. I love English football stadiums, the passion the fans show for the game and the atmosphere they create, so it will be great to feel that again next month," he stated.

He will be managing a host of stars, including his former Argentina team-mates Gabriel Batistuta and Hernan Crespo, Usain Bolt, Francesco Totti, Patrice Evra and Nani.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Premier League leaders Manchester City.