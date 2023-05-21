WATCH: DC United's Mateusz Klich copies Wayne Rooney's iconic boxing celebration in win over LA Galaxy

Mateusz Klich scored his team's third goal on Saturday evening and celebrated in true Wayne Rooney style.

Win 3-0 against LA Galaxy

Klich finishes the game

Copies Rooney's iconic celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? At Audi Field on Saturday evening, Mateusz Klich scored an easy tap-in after LA Galaxy's Jonathan Bond spilt a cross into his box right into his path, the Pole then followed up with a celebration that is all too familiar to football fans. The former Leeds man pulled out his imitation of DC United head coach, Wayne Rooney's iconic boxing celebration that the Englishman performed against Tottenham during the 2014-15 Premier League season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: DC United struggled through the start of the season with two wins and 13 goals conceded from eight games. However, Rooney's side has finally starting hit their stride and are now sixth in the Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT? DC United will next face off against Toronto FC at BMO Field in hopes of further cementing their place in the playoff positions.