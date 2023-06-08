Mateo Kovacic to Man City imminent! Chelsea midfielder agrees terms with Premier League champions with only transfer fee to be finalised

Mateo Kovacic appears to nearing the Chelsea exit doors as the midfielder has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City.

Kovacic and City had been negotiating

Croatia international has agreed personal terms

Chelsea willing to cash in

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League champions opened talks with the Croatian midfielder at the end of May as he enters the final year of his contract with the Blues. After negotiations reportedly reached an advanced stage a week ago, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Kovacic has since agreed terms with City over a potential move this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last hurdle, Romano notes, will be the transfer fee for the 29-year-old, which will be decided after City's Champions League final against Inter on Saturday. Chelsea are reportedly willing to cash in on the Croat given their dire financial returns last year, as the Blues' plan for a complete overhaul of their midfield.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the space of six months, Chelsea have waved goodbye to a generation of midfielders that brought vast amounts of success to west London. Jorginho joined Arsenal in January but failed to lead them to league glory, while World Cup winner N'Golo Kante sealed a mega-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad earlier this week. Should Kovacic depart as well, the Blues will start next term with an entirely different midfield line.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? And Kovacic likely won't be the last midfielder out the exit doors at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount appears to be on his way to City's rivals United, although the stumbling block of his transfer fee persists.