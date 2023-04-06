Mason Mount back in Chelsea's plans! New boss Frank Lampard stresses midfielder is 'huge player' amid contract stalemate

Chelsea's new interim manager Frank Lampard suggested Mason Mount still has a big role to play this season.

Mount facing contract stalemate

Hasn't appeared since February 26

Lampard hints at return for 24-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Mason Mount has been a peripheral figure in the Chelsea team in recent months. Last week, the 24-year-old midfielder was rumoured to be interested in reuniting with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich; however, the arrival of Frank Lampard as interim boss at Chelsea has led to another twist in the tale.

The new manager, who was a big fan of Mount both at Chelsea and Derby (where he coached the young England international on loan), was full of praise for Mount, a player he could be hoping will help lead the Blues to a surprise surge in the final stretch of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of a huge clash against relegation-fighting Wolves, Lampard said: “Mason has always been a fantastic player for me. It’s an absolute pleasure to watch him, and other players like Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Tomori to go on and be huge players here or elsewhere."

He continued, “I know what I get from Mason. I just want to see him perform on the pitch. We have a good relationship, I look forward to speaking to him more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speculation around Mason Mount's future has been heavy in recent weeks, and that's not going to die down immediately. His contract situation remains unresolved, with clubs such as Liverpool reportedly interested in signing him.

Chelsea are aware that with his deal running out at the end of next season, this summer is their last chance to get a substantial fee for the England midfielder. That being said, if Frank Lampard backs up his comments and makes Mount central to his plans for the rest of the season, the academy graduate could perhaps be tempted into staying in west London beyond 2023.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? It's worth stating that despite the regular transfer speculation that has surrounded Mason Mount at Chelsea this season, he's still got a decent amount of game time for the club, starting 20 of their 29 Premier League matches, as well as grabbing three appearances off the bench.

An injury kept him out of the side for a few weeks, with his last start coming against Southampton back in February; however, he's been an unused substitute for the past two matches. With Lampard such a vocal fan of the 24-year-old, it will be interesting to see whether Mount comes straight back in to start against Wolves on Saturday.