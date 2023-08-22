Mason Greenwood targeted by Al-Ettifaq after Man Utd exit announcement with forward in line for £10m per year contract at Saudi club

Mason Greenwood has reportedly emerged as a target for Saudi side Al-Ettifaq following the announcement that he will leave Manchester United.

The Red Devils have, following a long-running internal investigation, confirmed that the 21-year-old forward will not form part of their plans in 2023-24.

Greenwood – who saw charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control dropped in February – has accepted United’s decision and agrees that he needs a fresh start at this stage of his career.

According to The Sun, Al-Ettifaq are mulling over a move for the one-cap England international.

They are now managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and signed ex-Reds captain Jordan Henderson earlier in the summer.

It is suggested that Greenwood could be offered a contract worth £10 million ($13m) a year in the Middle East.

Al-Ettifaq are not the only side in the running, though, as a number of clubs in Italy – including Jose Mourinho’s Roma – and leading teams in Turkey, such as Galatasaray, are also said to be keen.

United have not revealed whether they will be terminating Greenwood’s contract at Old Trafford or sending him out on loan.

His deal with the Premier League outfit is due to run until 2025.

United will see the transfer window in England close on September 1, but they would have until September 20 to do a deal with Saudi Arabian clubs – giving them and the player concerned more time in which to make a future call that suits all parties.