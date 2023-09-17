Mason Greenwood named on bench for Getafe's La Liga clash with Osasuna following move from Man Utd

Manchester United-owned striker Mason Greenwood is in line to make his debut for Getafe after been named on the bench against Osasuna.

Getafe are back in action after the international break with a home game against Osasuna in La Liga, with Greenwood starting on the bench following his deadline-day move on loan from Man Utd.

The forward has not played competitively since January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control, and subsequently suspended by United.

However, he is now in line to make his debut for Getafe, should manager Jose Bordalas opt to call on the 21-year-old during the match at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Bordalas had suggested before the match that Greenwood may have to wait to make his debut as he is still in a "period of adaptation" at his new club and has not played competitive football for over 18 months.

Yet Greenwood has reportedly impressed his new employers with his sharpness in training and they are keen to see him in first-team action as soon as possible.

Fans have also given Greenwood a warm welcome to the club. The club have reportedly sold more of the forward's No.12 shirt within a week of his arrival than any other player in Getafe's history.

Getafe head into the match having managed just one win so far this season in La Liga. Bordalas's team face an Osasuna side that were narrowly beaten 2-1 by champions Barcelona last time out.