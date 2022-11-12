O'Neill reveals beard & dog key to getting Keane selfie after viral NFL moment

Martin O'Neill has revealed how best to get a selfie with surly Manchester United legend Roy Keane, and it involves his facial hair and a dog.

Keane refused fan selfie at NFL game

O'Neill reveals secret to grabbing pic

Involves beard and a four-legged friend

WHAT HAPPENED? Keane was caught turning away a selfie at an NFL game recently. The fan thought he'd try his chances with the Irishman, but was ordered away from Keane, exiting the scene pretty quickly after being told no.

Roy Keane at the 🏈 NFL pic.twitter.com/9vaFCwXM5g — @DCROSSROADS#11🟢🟡 (@cross_d4) October 10, 2022

O'Neill has now advised people on how they might be best positioned to secure a selfie with the stern Irishman, and it involves his facial hair...

WHAT HE SAID: Appearing on the Late Late Show, O'Neill told host Ryan Tubridy: "First of all when I think about Roy, if he's wearing the beard, which does not suit him, trouble's brewing. If he's clean shaven I can kind of relax a bit. If you're walking down the street with Roy you know there's going to be fans coming up, and at times he doesn't really like the selfies, and he can be mad - particularly when he's got the beard.

"I can see it coming and you want to warn the people coming up, 'please don't go there'. But the one piece of advice I will give to anybody is If you want to have a selfie with Roy, buy a dog. He will stop for anybody who has a dog. He will have selfies and he will bring them for tea. Buy a dog - that's the most important."