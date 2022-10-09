Martial replaced by Ronaldo at Everton as Man Utd lose forward to injury

- Martial makes first start of season
- Picks up assist for Antony
- Replaced by Ronaldo after suffering injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Martial was named in the Manchester United starting XI to face Everton and collected an assist for Antony's equalising goal to make it 1-1 at Goodison Park. However, the Frenchman was forced off on the half-hour mark after picking up an injury. Ronaldo replaced Martial and went on to make it 2-1 to the visitors, scoring his 700th career goal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United will be frustrated at the sight of Martial picking up yet another problem. The forward has looked good since returning from injury, scoring three times and picking up an assist in three substitute appearances. Sunday's match was Martial's first start of the season but he now looks set for more time on the sidelines.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
Martial's injury problems seem to be holding him back at Manchester United.
The injury comes at a bad time with the Frenchman having made a real impact recently.
Yet fans are not surprised to see Martial out of action again.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils host Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday and then face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.