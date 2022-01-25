Martial completes loan move to Sevilla

Anthony Martial has completed his loan move to Sevilla, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

The French striker has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season, with GOAL able to confirm Sevilla was his preferred choice despite interest from a number of clubs, including Juventus.

Martial made just four starts in all competitions for Manchester United and is hoping to get more minutes in Spain to put himself in a better place to secure a position in France’s World Cup squad later this year.

