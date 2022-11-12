'I feel like someone has ripped my heart out' - Marsch upset after Leeds throw away lead vs Tottenham

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch didn't hide his disappointment following his side's narrow 4-3 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs defeated Leeds 4-3

Marsch's side were ahead three times

Leeds boss appeared desolate at full-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur secured a victory for Spurs in the final ten minutes of the match, as Leeds threw away the lead on three separate occasions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Marsch's countryman Tyler Adams was sent off late on to add insult to injury, and the Leeds head coach appeared despondent in his post-match interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m gutted, I feel like someone has ripped my heart out," Marsch said. "I thought we had control of the match but then we let it slip. There’s obviously positives in there because in our good moments we look like we have quality, but in our bad we still look vulnerable and naive.

"First-half we were tactically sound but we’re not doing what we need to do in close spaces together. We defended hard and our challenge is to stay concentrated. We get leads and then we give it away immediately because we don’t stick to our principle. If we can then we can be a good team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Failure to hold out for victory saw Leeds on the wrong end of late drama, following their dramatic last-minute victories against Liverpool and Bournemouth in their previous two Premier League matches. Defeat at Spurs puts an end to Marsch's side's mini-resurgence, as they now sit 14th - just two points off Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? As club football takes a break for the World Cup in Qatar, Marsch will be preparing his side for a tough test at home to Manchester City on December 28.