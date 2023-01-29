Is Marcus Rashford a future Man Utd captain? Evra tips in-form forward to inherit armband at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a serious purple patch at Manchester United, with Patrice Evra tipping him to become a future captain at Old Trafford.

Forward enjoying return to form

Home-grown star for Red Devils

Becoming a leader for Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international endured a testing time in 2021-22, registering just five goals over the course of that campaign, but has bounced back in style for club and country to become one of the most in-form players on the planet. Rashford has netted 18 times this season, with that return including scoring feats in seven consecutive games after the World Cup finals, and Evra believes the 25-year-old is becoming a leader for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Evra has told Betfair: “Every week Marcus Rashford is performing. I have to say congratulations to him, I'm really proud of him. He's smiling and that's the key. I've always said that he will become the captain of the club one day. For [Erik] ten Hag, Rashford is his main man. His project, his ambition, he's still young, he's fresh and you can see that he is the priority for Ten Hag and that's why he's urging Rashford to sign a new deal with United.

“He's got that Mancunian mentality and now he's fixed his happiness. For me, the biggest priority for Man United right now is to keep that kid happy. So, give him the contract he wants because he's the future of the club. It's simple. He's proved himself this season, he's in the form of his life, but we've always known that he can perform like that. Keep him happy and build a team around him. That's what I'd be doing if I was United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have taken up a 12-month extension option in Rashford’s current contract, tying him down until 2024, but the expectation is that fresh terms will be discussed at some stage which help to keep the home-grown star in his native Manchester on a long-term basis.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils – who have made their way into the Premier League’s top four, fifth round of the FA Cup and knockout play-offs of the Europa League – will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Nottingham Forest in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final tie that they lead 3-0 on aggregate.