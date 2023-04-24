Will Marco Asensio renew with Real Madrid? Eden Hazard set to play key role as Los Blancos plan Brahim Diaz return

Real Madrid may need to sell Eden Hazard if they want to renew Marco Asensio's contract and welcome Brahim Diaz back from his loan at AC Milan.

Asensio reportedly wants to stay

Real Madrid yet to make a decision

Eden Hazard's bloated deal potential problem

WHAT HAPPENED? As wingers who prefer to cut in onto their stronger foot, Diaz and Asensio are considered to be roughly similar players by Real Madrid, according to AS. And with neither in line to start, Los Blancos are primed to pick only one for next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid have expressed interest in extending Diaz's contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. The winger has impressed over two seasons in Milan, playing a crucial role as they won the Scudetto last year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The picture is further complicated by Eden Hazard. If Madrid can offload the Belgian, who is their highest-paid player, then both Diaz and Asensio will fit into their bloated squad. But Hazard has maintained his intention to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid have until the end of the season to make a decision over Asensio. Otherwise, they will see their long-time winger depart on a free transfer