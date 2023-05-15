What now for Marcel Sabitzer?! Manchester United loanee ruled out for remainder of the season amid uncertain Bayern Munich future

Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and his future is now up in the air.

Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich

Complained about discomfort post-West Ham

Out for remainder of 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was absent for the 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday having felt something in his knee in the previous match against West Ham, and Manchester United have now confirmed that he will miss their three remaining Premier League games and the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on June 3 due to a meniscus injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result of his injury, Sabitzer may well have played his last game for United as he is only there on a short-term loan from Bayern Munich with no option to buy, although he has spoken glowingly about his time at Old Trafford and seems open to a permanent transfer. According to the MEN, United have been in contact with the Bavarian giants over the player's rehabilitation, with no decision made on his long-term future.

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? The midfielder's future is now somewhat up in the air, and it remains to be seen whether he forms part of head coach Erik ten Hag's plans with United set to bolster their midfield options in the summer. He is likely surplus to requirements at Bayern, too, so he could well be left in limbo.