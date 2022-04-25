Mane slammed by Owen for his actions in Liverpool's win over Everton in Merseyside Derby

Former England striker Michael Owen has hit out at Liverpool winger Sadio Mane's conduct in the club's 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi scored the goals in the second half to ensure the Reds maintained the one-point gap between them and leaders Manchester City.

However, Mane was on the ugly side of the win as he stuck his finger into Mason Holgate's face before raising his arm against Allan.

Owen insists the Senegal international's behaviour was not good and he might have even been sent off.

"This is not good, sticking his finger into Holdgate’s face is something you aren’t allowed to do," Owen told Premier League Productions.

"But then he quickly follows it up by raising his arm again and pushing Allan in the face. So, he got a yellow card for one of those two altercations. I think it was the one on Allan.

"You can’t raise your hands and you can’t put it in people’s faces. I think he also has to be thankful that the two Everton players didn’t make a meal of it.

"If any of those players go down and start rolling around, then the referee could then get to VAR… and then you are really risking a red card. He needs to be careful in the future."

Sunday's win for Liverpool was their 12th straight victory at Anfield, and a massive boost ahead of the first leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final against Spanish outfit Villarreal.

The Reds eliminated Benfica in the quarters to seal progression while Villarreal got past Bayern Munich.

For Everton, the loss put them in the 18th position with 29 points, two below Burnley but with a game in hand.