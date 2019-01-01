Manchester United urged to let Pogba leave by Schweinsteiger

should let Paul Pogba leave if he wants to move on, according to former Red Devil Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford having failed to revive his ailing form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the team’s style of play a perennial factor in his ongoing tribulations.

Pogba was labeled ‘a virus’ under former boss Jose Mourinho weeks before he was sacked, and the appointment of club legend Solskjaer was heralded as a possible tonic to the souring of relations with the club’s record buy.

But the 26-year-old continues to agitate for a move away, and ex-United midfielder Schweinsteiger believes the Red Devils should only look to keep players who are fully committed at Old Trafford.

"If a player wants to leave the club, you shouldn't stop him," the 34-year-old told BBC Sport.

"You need players who are 100 per cent into the club and care about the club, that's the only way you can survive at the top level and have success.

"Paul is a great player, he is just looking for a team where he can play the same style that he does with the France national team, so if you give him that kind of team around him, he would be happy at United.”

United briefly enjoyed an upswing in their form following the sacking of Mourinho in December, but following a blistering sequence of wins during the winter, that form evaporated towards the season’s end and the team finished sixth.

"I'm glad they have re-started their team and the way they play," Schweinsteiger said. "It's about time because United is a huge club with amazing supporters and they have players in the squad who can really be dangerous.

"They should play a nice way of football and I really hope that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lets the team play to their abilities and as far as I can see, he has done a good job.

"I would really like to see them win [the Premier League]. They have fantastic players, you just need to use them."