Man Utd goalkeeper target goes on strike? New England Revolution stopper Djordje Petrovic misses training amid Premier League interest

Djordje Petrovic missed full training on Monday as interest in his services from across Europe ramps up.

Nottingham Forest saw bid rejected

WHAT HAPPENED? With Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Ligue 1 side Nantes seemingly interested in securing the Serbian goalkeeper's services, the 23-year-old skipped training on Monday, as reported by the Mirror. However, it has since been claimed that nothing has changed regarding Petrovic's immediate future, though his involvement against Liga MX side Atlas on Thursday is in serious doubt. The situation adds more uncertainty at the Revolution who saw their head coach, Bruce Arena, placed on 'administrative leave' earlier today pending an MLS investigation into alleged 'inappropriate and insensitive comments.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's little surprise that there's concrete interest in Petrovic who, after leaving his native Serbia for the US last year, has emerged as one of MLS's top goalkeepers. He has kept seven clean sheets in 23 outings this term, helping New England Revolution to second in the Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT FOR PETROVIC? After missing training on Monday, it's uncertain as to whether he'll feature in that Leagues Cup game against Atlas on Thursday.