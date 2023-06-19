Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin sheds light on domestic abuse and death threat allegations against Manchester United star

The former girlfriend of Antony has shed light on domestic violence and death threat allegations against the Manchester United winger.

During a TV interview with Portuguese outlet UOL Esporte, Gabriela Cavallin has outlined the allegations against the footballer, which include threatening her with death if she ended their relationship.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Ms Cavallin had accused Antony of “domestic violence, threat and bodily injury” and had filed a case in Brazil against the 23-year-old.

The initial report stated that she was allegedly assaulted by Antony on May 20 – the same day the Brazilian international turned out for United in a Premier League fixture with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Only now has the influencer and DJ spoken to the media, in an interview in which allegations of death threats were also mentioned.

She said: "He attacked me, shoved me against the door (of the car). There, I said to myself: 'It's over'."

Cavallin alleges that Antony then threatened that she, himself and their son would "die" if she ended their relationship.

She also accused Antony of taking her prisoner in their home alone, not allowing her to leave.

She added: "He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my mobile phone, he wouldn't let me go. I was a prisoner from 10pm to almost 3.30am. I call it private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn't leave until I erased everything. I think his mother called his physiotherapist and asked for help. No one could control it."

In the same interview, Ms Cavallin reveals the pair lost a baby during pregnancy, something she describes as "the greatest sadness of my life and also the greatest guilt".

She said: "At that time, I died. I panicked, I started crying a lot."