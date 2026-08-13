Manchester United crowned kings of 'The Twelfth Man' as new index reveals Premier League giants with the most loyal local support

Manchester United have long laid claim to being the biggest club on the planet, and new data suggests their roots in Trafford remain just as strong as their global commercial reach. The latest Midnite Built Different Index that covers all 92 Premier League and EFL clubs in 2025-26 has named the Red Devils as the top-ranked side in the 'Twelfth Man' category, a metric that measures how effectively a club fills its stadium and average attendance as a percentage of Local Authority population.

'Take me home, United Road'

Despite being one of the most dominant forces in Premier League history, 13 years (!) have passed since Manchester United were able to call themselves champions. Indeed, it's been a long and often treacherous road for the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped away from his position as manager, but having put together a competitive squad that achieved a third-place finish last time out, securing a return to the bright lights of the Champions League in the process, it's fair to say optimism has returned under Michael Carrick.

No matter how bad things have been on the pitch over the years, however, there can be no disagreeing with the fact that the Red Devils possess a fervent fanbase that have stuck with them through thick and thin. The 'Twelfth Man' table of the Midnite Built Different ranking exemplifies that, with United's weighted score of 362 seeing them at the summit, ahead of all other 91 clubs that make up the English football pyramid.

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The 'Twelfth Man' Index is defined by a club's capacity and turnout - effectively the weight of their support. United were destined to perform strongly here, then, with Old Trafford always full to the brim and the demand for tickets consistently being sky-high - hence their ambitious plans to construct a 100,000-capacity 'Wembley of the North' in the coming years. They're unlikely to have any issues filling a mega new stadium either, with Carrick's side utilising an impressive 99.35% of their full Old Trafford capacity, while their average attendance is equivalent to 31.12% of the entire population of Trafford. None of their fans are from Manchester, apparently...

Arsenal reign supreme in London

Over at the Emirates, Premier League champions Arsenal pushed United close and took the runners-up spot, owing to an engaged fanbase that has seen their side transform from serial bottlers to history-makers. Mikel Arteta deserves immense credit for his role in last season's title triumph, with the Gunners now a force to be reckoned with both domestically and in Europe. Throw in the fact that London is absolutely bursting at the seams with football clubs desperate for your support, it's a noteworthy feat for them to finish above all their rivals in the capital.

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Nottingham Forest also deserve to be given their flowers for a 'Twelfth Man' ranking that saw them climb a massive 72 places amid a frankly tumultuous 2025-26 campaign that saw the club narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship. Supporters remained engaged despite as many as four managers passing through the door, with trigger-happy owner Evangelos Marinakis eventually getting it right with the appointment of Vitor Pereira.

High average attendances at the 30,445-capacity City Ground meant that 24.79% of the Rushcliffe - the Nottingham district where the stadium is based - population were turning out to see Pereira and his charges pull off the great escape, with Forest losing just one of their final 10 games of the Premier League season. Not that it was enough to save the Portuguese - over to you, Oliver Glasner. All the best.

West Ham fans unite despite relegation

And so it was West Ham who would fall through the trap door and become the third relegated team to the Championship - a gut-wrenching reality for Hammers supporters who, judging by the 'Twelfth Man' Index, continued to get behind their team despite the walls closing in. Behind just Arsenal and Chelsea for clubs based in London, Nuno Espirito Santo's side climbed a commendable 36 places up to fifth in the table, just ahead of Tottenham in sixth.

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It's a decent result for Spurs, too, given they've managed to practically fill their swanky 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a weekly basis despite a couple of wretched domestic campaigns that saw consecutive 17th-place finishes - more than enough of a warning to prompt a £200 million+ summer spending spree. Enough is enough. The Index doesn't make for quite so comfortable reading for Europa League-bound Bournemouth, however. The Cherries tumbled down 34 places to 41st in 'The Twelfth Man' table, paying the price for possessing the Premier League's smallest ground - the Vitality Stadium holds just over 11,000 at capacity - in an area as large, and popular, as the seaside town.

Away from the razzmatazz of the Premier League, spare a thought for lowly Barnet. The League Two side finished just outside the playoffs in a successful 2025-26 campaign on the pitch but occupied dead last in 'The Twelfth Man' table. Their dismal weighted score of just eight can be explained by the fact that they are located in north London, home to, of course, Arsenal and Tottenham, with the Hive Stadium attracting just 1.00% of Harrow's total population. Throw in low average attendances and the Bees were on a hiding to nothing. Better luck next year.

Explore the full Built Different Index by Midnite