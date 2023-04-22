Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag jumps to Harry Maguire's defence after Sevilla horror show

Erik ten Hag came to Harry Maguire's defence after the Man United defender faced criticism for a horror show against Sevilla in the Europa League.

Ten Hag defends Maguire

An example for the team

Man United take on Brighton in FA Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were ousted from the Europa League in the quarter-finals after suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the second leg.

Maguire was at fault for the first goal the team conceded in the eighth minute after his wayward pass at the edge of the box got intercepted by Youssef En-Nesyri, who netted the opening goal.

Despite the club captain's mistake, manager Ten Hag defended and stated that the England international is an example for the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutch manager said, "He has an important role, he is the captain, he leads and he communicates with the manager, motivates the team, he’s the example in the training space."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Lisandro Martinez's arrival at the club at the beginning of the season, Maguire has lost his place in the starting lineup. He has appeared in just 13 Premier League games this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side next take on Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.