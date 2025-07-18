Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Manchester United take on arch-rivals Arsenal to kickoff their Premier League campaign in the new season at Old Trafford - and here's how to get tickets

Manchester United begin their Premier League campaign by welcoming arch-rivals Arsenal in the 2025/26 season. Usually a key date for much later, the fixture instead starts the curtain raiser for both sides. The fixture held at Old Trafford on Sunday Aug 17 will be a match to watch the opening weekend - and won't be one to miss.

Erik ten Hag's tenure lasted only three months in the new campaign as Ruben Amorim took over from the interim Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Portuguese warned it would get worse before getting better, as they finished 15th in the league with their lowest ever points tally after the dubious 1973-74 relegation campaign. There's certainly a long way to go in the upcoming season, with eyes on upcoming fixtures.

Amorim got a full pre-season to propagate his tactics to the squad and also sign the players he needed. The latter looked more plausible as Matheus Cunha arrived as soon as the window opened. But a month later, he remains the only top player signed as they're still stuck at the negotiation table for Bryan Mbuemo. There is no movement on the outgoings either, as the manager made his needs clear. The new season is fast approaching, and the club must act quickly to ensure Amorim is well backed by the time Arsenal arrive.

Arsenal are in their make-or-break season under Mikel Arteta. Although the Spaniard is regarded as one of the world's best by the management, a hat-trick of runner-up finishes left the fans ruing the fine margins. The lack of silverware always hangs over the good work he has done at the club. This season, he must overcome the final hurdle and deliver the titles for the project to bear fruit. Arteta is well backed in the transfer market in that regard.

Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard arrived early on to add depth to the midfield. They are in talks for a maverick goalscorer to solve their over-dependency on Bukayo Saka. Viktor Gyokeres might be the chosen one, as they are in talks for the English international Eberechi Eze as well. Can Arteta make a winning start in this pivotal season?

If you want to get your hands on the Premier League tickets, including the likes of the opening Manchester United vs Arsenal fixture in the 2025/26 season, GOAL has got you covered. Here's what you need to know.

Upcoming Premier League Manchester United vs Arsenal fixtures

The Premier League will open with a blockbuster fixture of Manchester United vs Arsenal on the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Sun, Aug 17 Manchester United vs Arsenal Old Trafford 16:30 Manchester United FC, StubHub from €86, Ticombo from £130

The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, the legendary home of Manchester United. In its 115-year history, the Theatre of Dreams has been the setting of multiple world-beating teams and greats of the game. From Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alexander Ferguson, the stadium was blessed with managers who contributed a lot to the beautiful game.

Its trophy cabinets are overflowing with major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League and with a capacity of 74,197, it is the largest club football stadium in the United Kingdom.

How to buy Manchester United vs Arsenal tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Manchester United vs Arsenal tickets will be available on the official ticketing websites of Manchester United. The season ticket holders get the first priority in the ballot. However, a few seats do not require a season membership and can be bought directly with just an official Manchester United membership. The tickets are live now and are filling fast.

The club also offers hospitality packages in their multiple lounges, available on the Manchester United website or Seat Unique.

Additionally, the tickets can also be purchased on reselling sites like StubHub and Ticombo, which offer last-minute deals from as low as £80.

What are the prices of Manchester United vs Arsenal tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Old Trafford has fixed ticket prices for matches depending on the category. The category of a game depends on the opponent, the date and the occasion. The tickets are priced differently for adults, seniors and young adults.

Arsenal falls in Category A, which is the highest category, and hence the prices are the most expensive. Here is a list of the prices for the Manchester United vs Arsenal game in the 2025/26 season.

Category Adult U-16 & 16-17 18-20 & Over 66 N2404,N2405,N1406-1408,N2409,N2410, STH 123 - 127, STH 226-228 £97 £48.50 £72.75 N2441,N2403,STH121,STH128 £90 £45 £67.50 N1404-1410, N3402-N3407, STH 122-127 £85 £42.50 £63.75 N1411, N1403, STH 121, STH 128, NE3417, NE3419-NE3424, N3401, NW3427, NW3429-NW3432, NW3434 £83 £42.50 £62.25 N1401,N1413,E132,WLO £77 £38 £57.75 W201-208, W3101-3106, E 234-239, E 331-336 £76 £38 £57 N4401-4408 £70 £35 £52 W101-106, E133-138 £59 £29 £44.25

How to buy cheap Manchester United vs Arsenal tickets for the 2025/26 season?

Manchester United vs Arsenal is a prestigious fixture in the football calendar and always produces sell-outs. It will be quite daunting to find a seat inside the stadium. The best way to purchase cheap tickets is from the official website of the club.

Reselling websites like StubHub and Ticombo can be the lifelines in the eleventh hour, offering cheap deals from as low as £80.

Manchester United hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Old Trafford has plenty of lounges, available on the club's website and on Seat Unique. The club offers hospitality tickets, which provide tickets to the game along with a delightful culinary experience in the lounges. Here's what you can expect at Manchester United:

The Trinity Club : Modern lounge in the East Stand with buffet and drinks, 3-hour pre-match access, stadium seating, from £420

: Modern lounge in the East Stand with buffet and drinks, 3-hour pre-match access, stadium seating, Red Café : Inclusive 3-course meal, drinks reception, post-match pies, entertainment, padded seat in Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, from £450

: Inclusive 3-course meal, drinks reception, post-match pies, entertainment, padded seat in Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, East Stand Private Executive Box : Private box in East Stand, four-course buffet, inclusive bar, outdoor balcony, parking, from £7,200

: Private box in East Stand, four-course buffet, inclusive bar, outdoor balcony, parking, Warwick Private Executive Box: Private space with buffet menu, inclusive bar, classic pies at full-time, and padded executive seating, from approx £1,000+

*Prices depend on availability and fixtures.

How to watch or stream Manchester United vs Arsenal in the 2025/26 season?

If you're looking for a way to watch the Premier League and haven't managed to find the tickets to watch the game live at the stadium, don't fret - we have the insight on how you can watch it from home.

Billed as the game of the matchday, it will be available on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Looking to watch from the US? Peacock will stream the Premier League in the United States.

Where to stay around Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Old Trafford is in the bustling city of Manchester, which has no shortage of stay options based on the budget. From a budget hostel to a comfort 5-star experience, the visitors can have it all. The interactive map below shows the options around Old Trafford, so you can secure accommodation once you've grabbed your tickets.