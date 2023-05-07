Manchester City's Women's Super League title bid is over! Shock defeat to Liverpool also leaves Champions League hopes hanging by a thread

Manchester City's Women's Super League title bid went up in smoke in a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Liverpool.

Man City suffer surprise loss away at Liverpool

All-but ends their bid for the WSL title

Also leaves hopes of European football in danger

TELL ME MORE: City could have got off to the best possible start had Laura Coombs punished teenage goalkeeper Faye Kirby for a poor clearance with only three minutes on the clock, but Liverpool's shot-stopper recovered to save and, not long after, it would be Coombs at fault for the opening goal instead. The midfielder's poor pass back to her own goalkeeper, Ellie Roebuck, was intercepted in the box by Reds striker Natasha Dowie and she made no mistake in finding the back of the net to give the home team a surprise lead. The visitors levelled things up before the half-hour mark, with a deep cross from Chloe Kelly giving Lauren Hemp the chance to do so and the England international's header back across goal nestling into the far side of the net. In stoppage time, the Manchester side had the chance to go ahead, too, as Coombs looked to make amends with a lovely through ball for Bunny Shaw. The Jamaica international couldn't net her 19th league goal of the campaign, though, dragging her shot wide.

Instead, it was Liverpool who retook the lead after the break as Missy Bo Kearns arrowed a powerful, low shot past Roebuck and into the far corner. They could've extended their advantage as well, as Shanice van de Sanden was twice denied by brilliant goalkeeping from Roebuck while Emma Koivisto saw her looping cross hit the post. City had chances to claw the game back, most notably when Hemp's half-volley smashed the underside of the bar and bounced up off the goalline, but it wasn't to be as the visitors suffered a defeat that leaves them six points behind leaders Manchester United with just two games to play. On the flip side, Liverpool have mathematically secured their place in the WSL for next year.

THE MVP: Kearns' goal won the game for Liverpool and it took her tally for this league campaign to four, matching the total she got last year in the Championship. The midfielder has had an excellent season in the top flight, her first as a regular at this level, and the quality in her match-winning finish underlined the bright talent she is as well as, at 22 years old, the potential she has to get even better.

THE BIG LOSER: It was Coombs' error early in the first half that got City off to a poor start and, although they got back level through Hemp, it set the tone for a sloppy display and an error-strewn performance at Prenton Park.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Man City don't kick a ball again now until May 21, against Man Utd. With Chelsea and Arsenal playing both of their games in hand before then, City's position in the hunt for Champions League football could look a lot bleaker by that point, too.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐