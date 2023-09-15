Manchester City went 'all out' to try and sign Spain and Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal during summer transfer window

Peter McVitie
YamalGetty Images
Manchester City pushed hard to sign Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal before his breakthrough in La Liga this season, it has been reported.

  • Teenager breaking records at Barca & Spain
  • Winger off to awesome start
  • Was coveted by City over the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old winger became the youngest player to start a La Liga match for Barcelona when he lined up against Cadiz earlier this season and his excellent display saw him given a standing ovation from the club's fans as he was substituted off. That surprising impact may have happened in England, if City had their way, as Radio Marca reports that the European and English champions went "all out" to try to lure him to Pep Guardiola's team over the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Enric Masip, who is an advisor to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, confirmed that there were enquiries about the teenager, who also became the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spain national team during their Euro 2024 qualifying match against Georgia this month.

"Lamine Yamal and [Alejandro] Balde have been in a serious situation to leave this summer because there is a club that tried to 'catch them'," Masip said.

That club has now been reported to be Man City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Next matches

Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2023-24GettyLamine Yamal Barcelona Osasuna 2023-24GettyLamine Yamal Spain debutGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL? The rising star will likely feature for Xavi's team when they meet Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

