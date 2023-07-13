Decision time! Manchester City offered £30m for Riyad Mahrez as winger wanted at Al-Ahli

- City offered £30m for the Algerian
- Mahrez offered £25m in wages
- Both club and player unsure over deal
WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ahli have set their sights on Mahrez, who still has two years to run on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. It's thought that the Saudi Arabian side are ready to make a bid in the region of £30m for the 32-year-old.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Mahrez is presently in two minds about the deal, with wages on offer in the region of £25m-per-year ($32m).
AND WHAT'S MORE: Moreover, City are said to be also mulling over the deal, and aren't in a hurry to accept even if it would represent terrific value for money considering Mahrez's age.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? Much will depend on whether both the player and the club are eager to accept the deal. Mahrez is still a key player for City and Pep Guardiola. The situation will continue to evolve over the coming weeks.