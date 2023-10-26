Manchester City confirm they have banned two fans who mocked the death of Man Utd legend Sir Bobby Charlton, with their details passed to the police

Two Manchester City fans have been banned after mocking the death of Sir Bobby Charlton, with their details being passed on to the police.

Manchester United confirmed on Saturday that the club legend had died, sharing the news that Charlton "passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning."

The England World Cup winner scored 249 goals in 758 games for the Red Devils, winning three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup. Tributes to Charlton poured in over the weekend, as people from across the world of football paid their respects to his contribution to the game.

However, it was reported on Sunday that offensive chants had been heard from some Manchester City fans at the Etihad during the club's Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Now, two fans have been suspended from all City's home and away fixtures after a club investigation into the chants.

In a statement sent to GOAL, the club wrote: “The individuals in question have subsequently been suspended from attending all home or away fixtures and their details have been shared with Greater Manchester Police who are investigating the matter."

The police will be handling the issue from here on in, and City will hope that the bans will dissuade any other fans from similar behaviour at this Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, where a minute's applause will be held in honour of Sir Bobby.