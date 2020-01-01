Man Utd's Pereira arrives in Italy ahead of Lazio switch

The midfielder will join the Serie A side for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign after failing to make any matchday squads this term

midfielder Andreas Pereira has arrived in Rome to complete a season-long loan switch to .

Now 24, Pereira joined United as a youngster back in 2011 but is still yet to establish himself as a first-team fixture - though he did make 40 appearances in all competitions last term.

With both club and player open to a move, a deal has been agreed with Lazio for the 2020-21 campaign with only the finishing touches to complete.

It is understood that the deal will include an option to buy at the end of the season and the Italian club will pay the entirety of Pereira’s wages during his spell at the club.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek and has struggled for game time.

The writing was on the wall for Pereira as he wasn't included in either of their matchday squads for the first two league games of the season, or the win over Luton.

Pereira might not be the only player to leave Old Trafford for in the coming days, with Chris Smalling hoping to complete a permanent move to following his successful loan spell last season.

Roma had tabled an offer for the centre-back but it fell way below United's £20 million ($26m) asking price. However, Smalling is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford so there is hope on both sides that an agreement can eventually be found.

Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero could also be allowed to leave as United work on incomings.

Negotiations are continuing for 's Alex Telles as Solskjaer looks to bring in competition for Luke Shaw at left-back, and United still haven't given up on their top target, Jadon Sancho.

However, it is understood United still have not submitted an official bid for Sancho. The two clubs are still apart on their valuations, with United not willing to pay the £108m ($139m) want for the winger.

Reports in claim the side will no longer sell for any amount during this window but United haven’t fully given up hope – although they are looking at alternatives as they remain keen to strengthen down the right wing.