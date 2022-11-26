H. Mejbri
Man Utd youngster Hannibal angers Australia star Duke at World Cup as he throws ball at him while he was laying on floor injured
Ritabrata Banerjee
2:44 PM GMT+4 26/11/2022
- Hannibal threw the ball at Duke
- Duke laid on the ground injured
- Australia lead 1-0 against Tunisia
Editors' Picks
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Mbappe, Richarlison and Gakpo among the early frontrunners
- Break the bank for Bellingham! Which club needs to sign England's wonderkid the most?
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation
- Gavi, Messi, Pele and the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history