Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream United's Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will look to improve their chances of progressing from Group E of the 2022-23 Europa League when they host Omonia at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils are three points behind group leaders Real Sociedad, whom they will face in their final group game.

Erik ten Hag will want to get closer to a spot in the round of 16 by carrying the momentum from a 3-2 win in the reverse game last week and a Premier League victory at Everton.

The Cypriot champions had taken the lead in the home fixture and will be looking to repeat the feat on Thursday as they find themselves at the bottom of the group and without a single point, but still with everything to play for.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Man Utd vs Omonia Nicosia date & kick-off time

Game: Man Utd vs Omonia Nicosia Date: October 13, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 14) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Man Utd vs Omonia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports and stream on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV, Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1/Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Manchester United squad & team news

700-goal Cristiano Ronaldo has the opportunity to start as Anthony Martial picked a back problem in the league win over Everton on Sunday, while Marcus Rashford may be preferred ahead of Jadon Sancho once again.

The likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are all unavailable for United, but Raphael Varane returned to action at Goodison Park and looks fit to start.

Varane's centre-back partner Lisandro Martinez is a booking away from a Europa League ban.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Garnacho, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay Forwards Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire

Omonia Nicosia squad and team news

Omonia goalkeeper Fabiano Freitas was forced off in the league defeat against AEL, so Konstantinos Panagi will slot in in goal, while centre-back Adam Lang is a yellow card away from a Europa League suspension.

The experience of Hector Yuste may get him a start ahead of Nicholas Panagiotou despite the latter's goal in the return game, with one of Loizos Loizou and Fotis Papoulis threatening Brandon Barker's spot in midfield.

Omonia Nicosia possible XI: Panagi; Miletic, Lang, Yuste; Matthews, Charalampous, Diskerud, Lecjaks; Loizou, Ansarifard, Bruno