WATCH: Man Utd release goosebump-inducing tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United released an emotional video tribute to club legend Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby.

Man Utd video pays emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

Club posted on social media ahead of Manchester derby

Red Devils legend passed away last week aged 86

WHAT HAPPENED? A video posted by the club's official X account, showcased the incredible tributes that people have left for Charlton at Old Trafford in recent days. It moves onto the pre-game tributes seen before United faced Copenhagen on Tuesday, before taking in more modern Manchester derby moments that followed on from his greatness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Charlton sadly died last week at the age of 86. The United legend made 758 appearances, a club record until 2008, and scored 249 goals, also a club record until 2017. The derby against Manchester City is the second game at Old Trafford since his passing, with United having beaten Copenhagen in midweek.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Following on from Sunday's derby, United will meet Newcastle in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, November 1.