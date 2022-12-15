Man Utd told how to unlock ‘immense’ potential in Martial as Schweinsteiger talks up French forward

Manchester United have been advised by Bastian Schweinsteiger on how to unlock the “immense” potential in his former team-mate Anthony Martial.

Frontman sent out on loan last season

Still in possession of No.9 shirt at Old Trafford

Boasts ability to be key man for Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward appeared destined to head out of Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 after being allowed to link up with Sevilla on loan last season. Erik ten Hag has, however, absorbed the 27-year-old into his plans and Schweinsteiger believes careful management of a player with 83 goals for the Red Devils to his name will deliver considerable benefits to all concerned.

WHAT THEY SAID: World Cup winner Schweinsteiger, who was on United’s books when Martial was snapped up from Monaco in 2015, has told MUTV: “His potential is immense. I remember very well when he arrived at United, and he scored the goal against Liverpool in a special way. With him, you need to give him confidence. But you also need to push him sometimes, you know, and then he can be one of the best players. But he has to understand that first, you know, and that’s the job of the coaches and also the team-mates. If you play with someone like him, you want to see the quality of this player all the time. You expect it because you know what this player is able to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Schweinsteiger added on what those around Martial in United’s current squad can do in order to bring the best out of a frontman that occupies the club’s No.9 jersey: “When I played with him, my goal was always to put him in the right position with the ball. So to give him the ball in the right moments where he can show his abilities the most. Like one against one, one against two, with the ball, facing the opponents' goal. They are the moments he [is] waiting for, and then he’s actually producing. At the end of the day, what matters for him is goals and assists.”

WHAT NEXT? Martial has registered four goals through seven appearances for United this season, with injuries holding him back at times, and will believe that more regular game time can come his way now that Cristiano Ronaldo has been released as a free agent.