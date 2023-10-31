Is this why Man Utd are struggling? Erik ten Hag's squad unhappy with adidas kit as players turn to replica versions due to official strip being 'too tight'

Manchester United players are reportedly wearing replica kits during games as their adidas gear is 'too tight' for them.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports the sportswear company are looking into a solution off the back of these complaints, with Erik ten Hag's team not wearing the official home socks since the second game of the season - way back in August. The report adds goalkeeper Andre Onana has had issues with his jersey and is now wearing a looser, replica version. The Cameroon international has ditched the official gear since United's 2-1 win over Sheffield United on October 21. Players have reportedly complained the socks are 'too tight' on their calves, so they are using the kit fans would get.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It seems to be one problem after another at United. From Jadon Sancho feuding with Ten Hag, to the Red Devils struggling in the Champions League and the Premier League, and now this. Little seems to be going right for the Manchester outfit, who still have a great deal of uncertainty hanging over them amid the ongoing ownership saga with the Glazer family.

WHAT NEXT? adidas expect to have resolved these issues over the next month. For the time being, they will have to play in the replica items of clothing as a quick fix.