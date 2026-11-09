Man Utd make transfer move for versatile Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso after missing out on Newcastle star Lewis Hall as Luke Shaw faces exit

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Manchester United have registered their interest in signing versatile Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso ahead of the January transfer window after failing to land Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall last summer. Meanwhile, doubt continues to surround the long-term Old Trafford future of senior left-back Luke Shaw as his current deal enters its final months.

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Red Devils target Italian defender

According to TuttoJuve, United have made an approach for the 26-year-old Italy international after co-owners INEOS failed to recruit a left-back for manager Michael Carrick during the summer window. Capable of operating as a full-back or wing-back on either flank, the defender has recorded eight goals and 19 assists across 142 outings for the Turin club. The Italian outlet states that Old Trafford chiefs have "expressed interest in the Italian full-back, who is particularly appreciated for his ability to cover multiple roles on the wings".

Wage demands complicate renewal talks

Although 31-year-old England defender Shaw remains Carrick's first-choice left-back when fit, his contract expires at the end of the campaign. Revealing that INEOS have set strict conditions for an extension, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey said on October 21: "TEAMtalk can confirm that United would be open to the 31-year-old remaining at Old Trafford, and discussions over a new deal have already taken place. However, there are important factors still to be resolved.

"Shaw managed to avoid missing a game last season, but he has already been absent for matches during the current campaign. His availability and playing time will therefore be key considerations as United assess whether to offer him an extension.

"His salary is another issue. Shaw is one of the highest-paid players at the club, and he may need to accept a reduction in wages to secure a new contract."

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Summer overhaul threatens senior figures

Despite those preliminary contract discussions, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano believes the long-serving defender could depart when his terms expire next summer amid wider structural changes at the club.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel this week, Romano said: "Luke Shaw is one of the players who is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of 2027. There were reports today and I'm told that Manchester United already started thinking about the possibility of parting ways with Luke Shaw in summer 2027. It's a serious, possible scenario. I expect many changes at United. to be honest, in 2027.

"Let's see what's going to happen with the coach again, and now Michael Carrick remains in charge for the game with Aston Villa. But we have to see the performance. Then let's see what's going to happen with the directors because obviously they are under scrutiny at Man United after the poor season United are having.

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"So it's going to be on several positions, not just players, also in other positions. But Luke Shaw is one of those players who could be on his way out of Manchester United eventually at the end of the season."

January window tests Turin resolve

Securing Cambiaso's signature in the New Year will not be straightforward for United, given that his Juventus contract runs until the summer of 2029. Nevertheless, INEOS remain eager to bolster Carrick's defensive options when the winter market opens in January. Meanwhile, Shaw must prove his fitness over the coming months if he hopes to earn fresh terms at Old Trafford.