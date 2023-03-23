Man Utd takeover update: Former AC Milan owners bid for minority stake that could see Glazers REMAIN at Old Trafford

The former owners of AC Milan have bid for a minority stake in Manchester United that could see the Glazer family remain in control at Old Trafford.

Elliott Management submits bid for minority stake

Hedge fund previously owned AC Milan

Sheikh Jassim confirmed second offer to buy club outright

WHAT HAPPENED? US hedge fund Elliott Management, which owned AC Milan until last October, has submitted a bid to purchase a minority stake in the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports. The offer from Elliott, which has also offered to finance other bids, comes after reports that the Raine group organising the sale agreed to extend the deadline for the second round of offers. The original deadline was 9pm on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and petrochemicals firm INEOS have announced their intentions to buy United, although the Glazer family have not ruled out staying on if they can seal third-party investment.

The offer from Elliott now makes that scenario more likely, and Sky Sports has reportedly been informed the Glazers do wish to sell the club. A source for Sheikh Jassim said the Qatari was "fully engaged and confident in his bid. We believe it’s the best bid for the club, fans and local community".

WHAT NEXT? Raine and the Glazer family will study the second round of bids over the next seven days before next steps and potentially a third bidding round, are announced.