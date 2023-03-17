Man Utd takeover: Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to make SECOND bid after 10 hours of positive talks as battle with Sir Jim Ratcliffe intensifies

The Qatari Sheikh hoping to buy Manchester United is to make an improved offer for the club following positive talks on Thursday.

Sheikh Jassim to make improved offer for Man Utd

Delegation representing Qatari met United officials

Banker's bid reported to have advantage over INEOS

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Jassim bin Hasan Al Thani is expected to make a second offer to buy Manchester United, according to a report in the Daily Mail. A group representing the Sheikh met club officials at Old Trafford on Thursday in the next stage of United's sale process, with talks lasting for 10 hours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have invited interested parties to visit the club to take a closer look at the club's financial situation, its prospects for growth and discuss the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the training ground. A group representing INEOS, the Sheikh's main rival to buy United, is expected to visit on Friday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Banker Al Thani, who is the son of the former prime minister of Qatar, is the favourite to buy United ahead of INEOS, according to a report by The Guardian, due to the potential business opportunities for the Glazer family as a result of the deal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils host Fulham in the last eight of the FA Cup on Sunday, while the proposed takeover of the club is expected to drag on for a while yet. There have, however, been suggestions that the Glazer family are looking to wrap up the process before the summer transfer window opens.