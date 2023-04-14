Man Utd takeover saga: Supporters’ Trust urge Glazers to speed up process amid ‘DIRE need of new investment’

The Manchester United Supporter's Trust (MUST) has joined the chorus of disapproval around the Glazer family's protracted sale of the club.

Trust urges for process to conclude

Highlight 'dire need' for investment

Discontent at extended process

WHAT HAPPENED? The Trust issued a statement on Thursday expressing their unhappiness at the protracted sale of the club. Earlier in the week, the Glazer family and the bank conducting the takeover introduced a third bidding stage, causing one bidder to withdraw and drawing opprobrium from fans and former players.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement the Trust said: "When it was announced in November that the Glazers were undertaking a “strategic review” and inviting offers to buy the Club, MUST welcomed the news and went on to urge the majority owners to move ahead with the process with speed, so that any period of uncertainty was as short as possible. Nearly five months on, we read speculation that offers from prospective buyers remain below the Glazers valuation, and that a third round of offers will now be invited.

"With Erik Ten Hag having made such great progress in his first season, and with the vital summer transfer window a matter of weeks away, the news of these delays and further prolonged uncertainty are of great concern. We are also unable to move forward on major investment projects - not least the stadium redevelopment as we remain in limbo.We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Trust's statement echoes the discontent felt by bidders within the process. Earlier in the week, Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus, withdrew from the bidding, labelling the sale "a farce" that gave "no respect" to the club.

While many opinions have highlighted the impact on United's summer transfer activity, MUST also highlight the continued lack of investment in Britain's biggest club ground, which was tellingly not selected as a venue for a joint 2028 European Championship bid earlier this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE TAKEOVER? A deadline for a third round of bids has been set for April 28. Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain in the running to buy the club - for now.