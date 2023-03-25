Confirmed: Man Utd takeover battle intensifies as Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani makes overnight bid & is confident of getting deal done

The team representing Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed an improved bid has been submitted to buy Manchester United.

Qatari group submits 'improved' bid

Ratcliffe, Zilliacus and US hedge fund also in race

Glazers want £6bn for Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Qatari investment group have submitted their improved takeover offer, using the club's extended deadline to send a detailed bid. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the group are "confident" and they "believe bid is the best one for the club, fans and local community".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is expected the Glazers are holding out for a figure in excess of £6 billion ($7.3bn) after the bids were submitted this week, following visits to Old Trafford by Sheikh Jassim's representatives, as well as rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After some confusion earlier in the week, with both bidders appearing to miss the initial Wednesday deadline set by United, it's now clear that all the bids have been submitted. The groups headed up by Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe appear to be favourites, although it's also emerged that Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus entered the race to own the club, while a minority stake bid has been submitted by US hedge fund Elliott Management.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE TAKEOVER? With the deadline having passed, the Glazers will consider all submitted bids. They're under no obligation to accept one, but it appears the takeover is nearing its conclusion.