Man Utd star Ronaldo's mum presents Pope Francis with Portugal shirt

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's mum, Dolores Aveiro, gifted Pope Francis a Portugal shirt on Wednesday morning.

Ronaldo's mother had travelled to the Vatican for the Pope's General Audience, a weekly occasion during which the head of the Catholic Church greets members of the public and offers guidance.

Ahead of meeting His Holiness, Dolores said that she was “ready to receive the Pope's blessing”.

'A very unique emotion'

Upon meeting the Bishop of Rome, Dolores presented the Argentine with a Portugal shirt donning the name of her son.

Having had her picture taken alongside the Pope, she wrote on Instagram: “A very unique emotion, thank you.”

The Pope and football

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Flores, Buenos Aires, Pope Francis has spoken in the past of his love for football from his humble beginnings kicking a ball made of rags around the streets of his home town.

He has also admitted to being a lifelong fan of Argentine side San Lorenzo.

Once asked in an interview whether he would be more of a Lionel Messi or a Javier Mascherano-style Pope, he replied that he had never seen the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in action, but had met him twice in the Vatican.

