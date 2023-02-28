'Family' - Man Utd squad honours Casemiro after Brazilian is named in FIFPRO Best XI

Manchester United players posed for a picture with Casemiro in celebration of him being named to the FIFPRO Best XI this week.

Casemiro given award for 2022 performance

Won Champions League with Real Madrid

Current club honours him with "family" post

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro joined former team-mate Luka Modric and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as the midfielders in the FIFPRO Best XI, which was announced on Monday. In celebration of the accomplishment, Manchester United asked Casemiro to pose with the squad while he held the trophy given for being included in the FIFPRO team.

The Red Devils captioned the social media picture with the word "family".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro's arrival near the end of the summer transfer window is arguably one of the main reasons Manchester United are third in the Premier League and now Carabao Cup champions. He's made 33 appearances in all competitions and provided manager Erik ten Hag a backbone for his midfield that was previously nonexistent.

DID YOU KNOW? Since Casemiro's Premier League debut against Southampton on August 27, the Red Devils have lost just three league matches - the same number as leaders Arsenal and one fewer than Manchester City in that span.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's men will try to replicate their Carabao Cup success in the FA Cup when they face West Ham in the competition's fifth round at Old Trafford on Wednesday.