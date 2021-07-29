The Red Devils are preparing to make a decision on whether or not to send a star forward under the knife as they wait on returning internationals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to make a decision on whether or not to send Marcus Rashford for shoulder surgery, but admits he has not "got a Scooby-Doo" on the fitness levels of Luke Shaw, Fred and Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome international stars back into the fold following European Championship and Copa America duty.

Those that figured in the latter stages of those competitions with England and Brazil are yet to join pre-season training, with Rashford among those that a big decision will need to be made on as he nurses a niggling injury that could delay his start to the 2021-22 campaign.

What has been said?

Quizzed again on the possibility of a 23-year-old forward going under the knife after a 2-2 friendly draw with Brentford, Solskjaer has told reporters: "With Marcus, we'll probably make a decision in next few days when we check him up again, the last decision-making.

"What's best for him and best for the club has to be considered.

"With the boys who've not come back yet, I don't know (how they are). I haven't got a Scooby-Doo on how they are fitness-wise.

"Everyone's due in Monday for training and then we've got two weeks. That means they've had three weeks since the last game - Fred at the Copa America and English finalists.

"So we'll see how they are, what fitness levels they're at because it's down to them, what they've done during the holidays as well. I can't just throw them in if it's not safe or if they're not fit enough."

When will Man Utd be back in action?

Solskjaer's side have two more friendly dates to take in this summer before opening the new Premier League season at home to old adversaries Leeds on August 14.

They are due to face Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, before then taking on Everton a week later.

The likes of Maguire, Fred and Shaw will have few minutes under their belt before Leeds pay a visit to Old Trafford.

Rashford will also be short of fitness regardless of what decision is taken on him, but United have acquired another England international winger in the form of £73 million ($101m) man Jadon Sancho.

Amad Diallo has also been catching the eye in pre-season, with the Ivorian teenager eager to make his mark, so cover is there for Solskjaer if he opts to send an established senior star for an operation.

